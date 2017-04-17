Smokeout Session With Celebrity Chef Charlie McKenna

At the CBS Radio Culinary Kitchen, you are invited to get up-close with the hottest chefs and musical artists.

Enter to win your way into the first ‘Smokeout Session’ in the CBS Radio Culinary Kitchen, featuring chefs from Windy City Smokeout, coming to Chicago this July 14th-16th. Tickets on sale now!

Join Kasper from US99 host Chef Doug Psaltis as he hosts an exclusive cooking demonstration and discussion with Windy City Smokeout celebrity Chef Doug Psaltis!

On April 24th at 1:00PM, Chef Doug Psaltis will prepare a delicious recipe in front of a few lucky winners in the Culinary Kitchen.

The contest begins on 4/17 and ends on 4/21 at 10am. Forty (40) winners will be selected at random from all eligible entries on 4/21 at approximately 10:30am. Approximate prize value is N/A.

Chef / Partner Doug Psaltis- RPM Italian, Bub City, Three Dots and a Dash, Ramen-san, RPM Steak, Bub City & Joe’s Live Rosemont, RPM Italian – DC

Chef Doug Psaltis has worked in some of the world’s most prestigious kitchens with the industry’s most lauded chefs, having earned three stars from The New York Times and a Michelin star while running the kitchen at Country restaurant in New York City. Today, he is part of the nationally renowned Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises (LEYE) and serves as chef / partner of some of the company’s newest ventures-RPM Italian and RPM Steak-in conjunction with celebrity couple Bill and Giuliana Rancic and R.J., Jerrod and Molly Melman. He has also partnered with the Melman siblings to open some of Chicago’s most sought-after restaurants including BBQ and country music spot, Bub City; the tiki-inspired underground lounge, Three Dots and a Dash; lively neighborhood noodle shop, Ramen-san; joint restaurant and music-and-events space, Bub City & Joe’s Live, in Rosemont, Illinois; and the most recent expansion of RPM Italian to Washington, D.C. Psaltis and his partners also host each summer the Midwest’s premier country music, BBQ and craft beer festival, Windy City Smokeout. The team has several upcoming projects in the works, including a new venture in downtown Chicago set for 2017.

Windy City Smokeout: Windy City Smokeout, the premier BBQ, craft beer and country music festival, hosted by popular Chicago restaurant, Bub City, and ACM award-winning, Joe’s Bar, will return to Chicago on July 14 – 16 for the fifth consecutive year. More than 45,000 guests are expected to descend upon Grand Avenue near the Chicago River for a weekend-long event where attendees will savor some of the best BBQ and craft beers from around the nation while listening to many of country music’s biggest names and up-and-coming talent.