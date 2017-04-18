Bachelor Nation, Check Out Rachel Lindsay’s ‘Bachelorette’ Promo Photo!

As Little Big Town once sang, “I got a girl crush.”
Unlike Little Big Town, I’m proud to admit it!
If you’re reading this, then you’re probably a member of Bachelor Nation and can totally relate to having a girl crush (or guy crush) on the next Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay.
The 31-year-old Dallas attorney looks jaw-dropping in the crimson gown by Randi Rahm.
Seriously, I think my wedding gown might have to be that dress (you know, after I go on The Bachelor/Bachelorette!).
The new season of The Bachelorette starts this May, but we already know one of the group dates: The Ellen Show!!
Check out the show’s promo here: