Bachelor Nation, Check Out Rachel Lindsay’s ‘Bachelorette’ Promo Photo!

April 18, 2017 3:35 PM

As Little Big Town once sang, “I got a girl crush.”

Unlike Little Big Town, I’m proud to admit it!

If you’re reading this, then you’re probably a member of Bachelor Nation and can totally relate to having a girl crush (or guy crush) on the next Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay.

The 31-year-old Dallas attorney looks jaw-dropping in the crimson gown by Randi Rahm.

Seriously, I think my wedding gown might have to be that dress (you know, after I go on The Bachelor/Bachelorette!).

The new season of The Bachelorette starts this May, but we already know one of the group dates: The Ellen Show!!

Check out the show’s promo here:

That's our girl! We can't wait to see what @therachlindsay brings to #TheBachelorette this May.

A post shared by bacheloretteabc (@bacheloretteabc) on

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live