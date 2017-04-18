Jason Aldean Announces His Next Single As ‘Any Ol’ Barstool’ Makes It To The #1 Spot

We’re only a few weeks away from Jason Aldean kicking off the Summer Concert Series at Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre, and we CANNOT WAIT for the ACM Entertainer of the Year to get to town!!

Jason’s single, ‘Any Ol’ Barstool,’ took over the #1 spot this week on the Top 30 charts, making it his 19th #1 hit!!

With this week’s new #1, Jason is ready to announce his next single, ‘They Don’t Know,’ which is also the title track of his album.

“When I first heard the song, it really made me think about how rural communities can come across misunderstood,” Jason said of the single in a press release. “This song wraps all those feelings together perfectly and basically says not to judge a book by its cover.”

What are your thoughts on the single??

Who’s ready to see Jason next month??