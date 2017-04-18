Naperville Ranked as the Second Best City to Live in the US

Looking to move to the suburbs? Look no further than Naperville.

A new survey conducted by Niche found that Naperville is the second best city to live in in the US.

The survey took into account thousands of cities in the country.

Things like schools, cost of living, job opportunities and nightlife were all factored in.

Naperville scored mostly A’s in school, family, diversity and housing.

Nightlife, crime and safety earned them a B, but that’s still pretty impressive, especially for Illinois.

As for the absolute best city to live in?

