Chicago Donut Fest Is Here! Last Chance To Use A 30% Off Code

April 19, 2017 7:45 AM

Chicago Donut Fest has arrived! Taste some of the best donuts in Chicago as we celebrate our love for these delicious, sugary treats! Use the code US99 for 30% off your tickets right here: Donut Fest Tickets. Tickets include donut tastings from some of Chicago’s most famous donut shops & bakeries as well as some hidden gems you may not have heard of!  Tickets also include 3 drink tickets valid for beer or mimosas! Come support US*99 and The Wood Family Foundation!

Date:
Sat, April 22, 2017
12:00 PM – 4:00 PM CDT

Location:
Old Crow Smokehouse River North
149 West Kinzie Street
Chicago, IL 60654

Click here for more information.

 

Picture

Picture

Picture

 

Picture

Picture

 

 

PicturePicturePicture

 
PicturePicture

All attendees will also receive the following Freebies*: Up to $50 in FREE rides from Lyft with promo code ‘CTS50’ – $10 in FREE delivery food from your favorite restaurants like Big Star, Kuma’s, Stan’s Donut’s & more from DoorDash with promo code ‘CTS10’ – $10 in FREE rides in a premium vehicle with Via using promo code ‘CTS10’ – $25 in on-demand laundry service from Tide Spin with promo code ‘CHI25’ – Up to $10 towards a FREE taxi ride from Curb with promo code ‘CTS10’ – $25 in FREE food and drink from Spring Rewards with promo code ‘CHI25’ – $10 in FREE food at your favorite restaurants like Freshii, Protein Bar, Rockit & more from Ritual! *All offers valid for first time users only and subject to change without notice. Click HERE for more info!

