While we’re excited for season 5 of House of Cards and the other shows coming to Netflix in May, we’re sad to see some of these titles go.
Here’s a list of everything leaving Netflix in May:
LEAVING NETFLIX IN MAY
May 1:
11 Blocks
Alfie
Bang Bang!
Black Mamba: Kiss of Death
Cujo
Doomsdays
Fantastic Four
FernGully 2: The Magical Rescue
Flicka: Country Pride
Garfield’s Fun Fest
Invincible
Jetsons: The Movie
Jurassic Park III
Jurassic Park
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Paulie
Samurai Headhunters
Stephen King’s Thinner
Tales from the Darkside: The Movie
The Doors
The Real Beauty and the Beast
The Seven Dwarfs of Auschwitz
The Sons of Katie Elder
The Wedding Planner
Things We Lost in the Fire
To Catch a Thief
Treblinka: Hitler’s Killing Machine
Truly Strange
Turf War: Lions and Hippos
Van Wilder: Freshman Year
Venom Islands
World War II Spy School
May 2:
Good Luck Charlie: Season 1–4
Kickin’ It: Season 1–3
Scrubs: Season 1–9
May 5:
Amapola
Flubber
Grosse Pointe Blank
The Recruit
What About Bob?
May 7:
American Dad! Season 7
Bob’s Burgers: Season 2
May 11:
American Dad! Season 8
May 15:
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Seasons 1–5
May 17:
American Dad! Seasons 9 and 10
May 19:
Step Up
May 26:
Graceland: Season 1–3