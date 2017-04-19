New Titles Coming to Netflix In May

April 19, 2017 10:42 AM

HOUSE OF CARDS.

SEASON 5.

CANNOT.WAIT.

So, it’s clear which new title I’m excited to binge watch in May!

Here are some more titles to get excited about:

Available May 1st

  • American Experience: The Big Burn (2014)
  • American Experience: The Boys of ’36 (2017)
  • Anvil! The Story of Anvil (2008)
  • Blood on the Mountain (2016)
  • Chaahat (1996)
  • Chocolat (2000)
  • Decanted (2016)
  • Don’t Think Twice (2016)
  • Drifter (2017)
  • Forrest Gump (1994)
  • Happy Feet (2006)
  • In the Shadow of Iris—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
  • Love (2015)
  • Losing Sight of Shore (2017)
  • Malibu’s Most Wanted (2003)
  • Nerdland (2016)
  • Raja Hindustani (1996)
  • Richard Pryor: Icon (2014)
  • Under Arrest: Season 5 (2016)

Available May 2nd

  • Bodyguards: Secret Lives from the Watchtower (2016)
  • Hija De La Laguna (2015)
  • Maria Bamford: Old Baby—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Two Lovers and a Bear (2016)

Available May 5th

  • Chelsea: Season 2 (streaming every Friday)—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
  • Kazoops!: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Sense8: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Simplemente Manu NNa—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Spirit: Riding Free: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • The Last Kingdom: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • The Mars Generation—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 6th

  • Cold War 2 (2016)
  • When the Bough Breaks (2017)

Available May 7th

  • LoveTrue (2016)
  • Stake Land II (2016)
  • The Host (2013)

Available May 8th

  • Beyond the Gates (2016)
  • Hunter Gatherer (2016)

Available May 9th

  • Norm Macdonald: Hitler’s Dog, Gossip & Trickery—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Queen of the South: Season 1 (2016)
  • All We Had (2016)

Available May 10th

  • El apóstata (2015)
  • The Adventure Club (2016)

Available May 11th

  • Switched at Birth: Season 5 (2017)
  • The Fosters: Season 4 (2016)

Available May 12th

  • All Hail King Julien: Exiled: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Anne with an E: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Get Me Roger Stone—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Master of None: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Mindhorn—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
  • Sahara—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available May 15th

  • Command and Control (2016)
  • Cave (2016)
  • Lovesong (2016)
  • Sherlock: Series 4 (2016)
  • The Intent (2016)

Available May 16th

  • Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • The Break-Up (2006)
  • The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)

Available May 18th

  • Royal Pains: Season 8 (2016)
  • Riverdale: Season 1 (2016)

Available May 19th

  • BLAME!—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
  • Laerte-se—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • The Keepers: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 21st

  • What’s With Wheat (2017)

Available May 22nd

  • Inglourious Basterds (2009)
  • They Call Us Monsters (2017)

Available May 23rd

  • Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Dig Two Graves (2014)

Available May 24th

  • Southpaw (2015)

Available May 26th

  • Believe (2016)
  • Bloodline: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • I am Jane Doe (2017)
  • Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • War Machine—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available May 28th

  • Bunk’d: Season 2 (2016)

Available May 29th

  • Forever Pure (2016)
  • A New High (2015)

Available May 30th

  • F is for Family: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • House of Cards: Season 5—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Marvel’s Doctor Strange (2016)
  • Masterminds
  • Sarah Silverman A Speck of Dust—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
