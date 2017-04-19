ACM AWARDS RED CARPET COVERAGE AND SHOW RECAP, OPENING OF MADAME TUSSAUDS NASHVILLE

The latest version of The Pickup continues its tradition of presenting the top stories in country music, both traditional and modern. The Pickup travels to Sin City for a rundown of all the big night’s winners of the 52nd Annual Academy of Country Music Awards, with such big names as Trace Adkins and Big & Rich stopping by the Red Carpet. We also take a look at how one of Country’s biggest names of the 1990s, Tracy Lawrence, has re-invented himself as an ACM Nominee this year. In addition, the Country Music Hall of Fame announces their 2017 class, and Alabama’s Jeff Cook makes a heartbreaking announcement. There’s all of that in this week’s installment, as well as an introduction to Dylan Scott in The Pickup & Coming segment, and Trisha Yearwood meets… herself, as Madame Tussauds’ opens in Music City!

