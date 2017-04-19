Wednesday: Roman’s College of Country Knowledge

April 19, 2017 8:30 AM

Interested in playing? Listen every morning at 7:40am for your chance to play or email Melissa@US99.com. This morning Roman faced Emily from Naperville! Roman is now 108 & 12.

  1. This Australian pair has been married since 2006, and have two daughters, Sunday and Faith. Who are they?
  2. Darius Rucker has had a few #1’s. Which #1 of his was a cover of an Old Crow Medicine Show song?
  3. The only good thing about the Blackhawks/Predators game on Monday was the National Anthem. Which country girl sang the national anthem?
  4. The nominations are out for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. Which country duo has 6 nominations?
  5. Charles Kelley says that one of his favorite things to do in his free time is play a couple of rounds of golf. What group is Kelley a part of?

Answers:

  1. Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
  2. Wagon Wheel
  3. Carrie Underwood
  4. Florida Georgia Line
  5. Lady Antebellum

