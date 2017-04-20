Hardworking Kid Breaks Down When His Dad Surprises Him With Cubs Tickets

April 20, 2017 5:53 AM

Talk about a touching story!

Hardworking 9-year-old, Kolt Kyler, breaks down when his dad surprises him with tickets to see the Cubs at Wrigley Field!

We’re not the only one who’s noticing him too! Anthony Rizzo says he’ll see him at batting practice!

Kris Bryant tweeted Kolt’s sister saying he can’t wait to see him!

Grandpa Rossy has to meet this guy too

And you have to read this incredible thread with Kolt’s sister and the Cubs Twitter page!

