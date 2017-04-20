Hardworking Kid Breaks Down When His Dad Surprises Him With Cubs Tickets

Talk about a touching story!

Hardworking 9-year-old, Kolt Kyler, breaks down when his dad surprises him with tickets to see the Cubs at Wrigley Field!

Surprised with @Cubs tickets for working hard at school, on the farm, and on the baseball field ⚾️ He may or may not be their biggest fan! pic.twitter.com/EVsufB5cSF — Hannah Himes (@HannahHimes) April 16, 2017

We’re not the only one who’s noticing him too! Anthony Rizzo says he’ll see him at batting practice!

This is awesome. When u come for the game Kolt I’ll have BP passes waiting for you. No better place to see the @Cubs then right on the field https://t.co/P7Ma2p4MUh — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) April 20, 2017

Kris Bryant tweeted Kolt’s sister saying he can’t wait to see him!

Can’t wait to see you Kolt! https://t.co/86rcxatYub — Kris Bryant (@KrisBryant_23) April 19, 2017

Grandpa Rossy has to meet this guy too

I need to meet this guy!!!! https://t.co/L0wpbLYrTE — David Ross (@D_Ross3) April 20, 2017

And you have to read this incredible thread with Kolt’s sister and the Cubs Twitter page!