House of Blues Is Throwing an Adult-Only ‘PotterParty’ This Summer

Grab your robes and wands and head over to the House of Blues, which will transform into “Hogwarts” on June 3!

The venue is hosting PotterCon’s very first Chicago “PotterParty,” proving that the love for Harry Potter is unwithering, even amongst adults.

But what is “PotterParty” exactly? For starters it’s only for adult muggles… meaning no kiddos!

Attendees will take in a full day of Harry Potter themed activities while day drinking some Butterbeer. (Alright fine, Harry Potter themed cocktails will just HAVE to do!)

If you’ve always wanted to know which house you ‘really’ belong in, you can participate in the sorting ceremony.

Other activities include showing off your best robes in Madam Malkin’s costume contest, upstaging Hermione in trivia and making Professor Snape proud during potions class.

