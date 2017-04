ICYMI: Jerrod Niemann crashed SIX weddings while in Vegas for the ACMs as he shot the music video for his song, “God Made a Woman.” They were REAL crashes by the way, the couples had NO idea!!!

Apparently the crashes hit a chord with Jerrod and his wife, Morgan, so they decided to renew their vows spur of the moment! The pair renewed at “A Little White Wedding Chapel,” yes the one with the “Tunnel of Love.”

