Thursday: Roman’s College of Country Knowledge

Interested in playing? Listen every morning at 7:40am for your chance to play or email Melissa@US99.com. This morning Roman faced Mary from Tinley Park! Roman is now 109 & 12.

Carrie Underwood’s husband plays hockey for which rival of the Chicago Blackhawks? There was a death hoax on social media last week claiming that this Voice judge had died, but he is definitely still very much alive. Who is it? Toby Keith had the perfect party song. What song did he do as a dedication to everyone’s favorite plastic party cup? This “Yeah Boy” singer credits her parents with a lot of her success saying they gave her the time to figure out what makes her happy. Who is she? Which member of Florida Georgia Line is actually from Georgia?

Answers:

Nashville Predators Blake Shelton Red Solo Cup Kelsea Ballerini Tyler Hubbard

– Stylz & Roman