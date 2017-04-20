Thursday: Roman’s College of Country Knowledge

Interested in playing? Listen every morning at 7:40am for your chance to play or email Melissa@US99.com. This morning Roman faced Mary from Tinley Park! Roman is now 109 & 12.
- Carrie Underwood’s husband plays hockey for which rival of the Chicago Blackhawks?
- There was a death hoax on social media last week claiming that this Voice judge had died, but he is definitely still very much alive. Who is it?
- Toby Keith had the perfect party song. What song did he do as a dedication to everyone’s favorite plastic party cup?
- This “Yeah Boy” singer credits her parents with a lot of her success saying they gave her the time to figure out what makes her happy. Who is she?
- Which member of Florida Georgia Line is actually from Georgia?
Answers:
- Nashville Predators
- Blake Shelton
- Red Solo Cup
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Tyler Hubbard
– Stylz & Roman