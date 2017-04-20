VIRAL: Little Boy Moved to Tears with Cubs Tickets

April 20, 2017 12:28 PM By Kasper

A little boy spends his days working on his family’s farm.

In the video, his dad asks him if he wants to spend the day with him and without hesitation, the boy says yes without knowing what his dad wants. What happens next is making people cry every time they rewatch it.

HOW INCREDIBLE IS THIS?!

And as if tickets weren’t enough to make this little guy’s life – LOOK WHAT HAPPENED.

Anthony friggin’ Rizzo coming in clutch to make this experience EVEN BETTER.

THIS is how people should treat their fans. He’s almost guaranteed to meet Rizzo and his first baseball game is going to be an experience of a lifetime.

