VIRAL: Little Boy Moved to Tears with Cubs Tickets

A little boy spends his days working on his family’s farm.

In the video, his dad asks him if he wants to spend the day with him and without hesitation, the boy says yes without knowing what his dad wants. What happens next is making people cry every time they rewatch it.

Surprised with @Cubs tickets for working hard at school, on the farm, and on the baseball field ⚾️ He may or may not be their biggest fan! pic.twitter.com/EVsufB5cSF — Hannah Himes (@HannahHimes) April 16, 2017

HOW INCREDIBLE IS THIS?!

And as if tickets weren’t enough to make this little guy’s life – LOOK WHAT HAPPENED.

This is awesome. When u come for the game Kolt I'll have BP passes waiting for you. No better place to see the @Cubs then right on the field https://t.co/P7Ma2p4MUh — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) April 20, 2017

Anthony friggin’ Rizzo coming in clutch to make this experience EVEN BETTER.

THIS is how people should treat their fans. He’s almost guaranteed to meet Rizzo and his first baseball game is going to be an experience of a lifetime.