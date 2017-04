More like, ‘Yeah Girls!’

Kelsea Ballerini shared the above photo as her #TBT to the time that she and Taylor Swift rocked out to her current single, ‘Yeah Boy.’

The pair are buds, with their ‘cats and coffee and cooking’ dates.

cats and coffee and cooking and @taylorswift. A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Jan 26, 2016 at 6:49am PST

The only thing we need from these two? A collaboration together!