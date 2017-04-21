Dad Has Billy Madison Moment After His Daughter Has An ‘Accident’ At School

My little sis had an accident today at kindergarten & this is how my dad left to pick her up so she wouldn’t feel so sad/embarrassed 😂😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/veHMFO4QHr — Lucinda Sowards (@LucindaSowards) April 14, 2017

Peein’ ya pants is cool, right?!

A father in Utah was called to pick up his six-year-old daughter after she peed her pants at school. She was crying and upset so before he went to pick her up he threw water on his pants! When he arrived at the school, he asked his daughter Valerie if he could use her backpack to cover up his “accident”.

“She was totally exasperated. But, once she saw my pants, I got that look from her where I knew everything was OK. All dads know what look I’m talking about,” Sowards told the Huffington Post. “And we just strolled out of the school like nothing was happening.”

When they got home, Valerie’s older sister, Lucinda, posted about the moment on Twitter and it’s since gone viral!