Friday: Roman’s College of Country Knowledge

This morning Roman faced Gina from Hampshire! Roman is now 110 & 12.
- This American Idol 4th season winner admitted that she once had a third nipple, it’s been since removed. Who was it?
- Cole Swindell’s current song “Flatliner” features some uncredited vocals by which popular “Drunk on a Plane” country singer?
- This band wrote 11 of the 13 songs on their new album “Heartbreak”. What group is it?
- This singer spent over $330,000 to buy a Grand Champion Steer at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo a couple of weekends ago. Who is he?
- This “Beat This Summer” singer is working with producer Timbaland, who isn’t known for working with country artists, on his new album “Love and War.” Who is it?
Answers:
- Carrie Underwood
- Dierks Bentley
- Lady Antebellum
- Zac Brown
- Brad Paisley
– Stylz & Roman