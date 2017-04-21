Friday: Roman’s College of Country Knowledge

Interested in playing? Listen every morning at 7:40am for your chance to play or email Melissa@US99.com. This morning Roman faced Gina from Hampshire! Roman is now 110 & 12.

This American Idol 4th season winner admitted that she once had a third nipple, it’s been since removed. Who was it? Cole Swindell’s current song “Flatliner” features some uncredited vocals by which popular “Drunk on a Plane” country singer? This band wrote 11 of the 13 songs on their new album “Heartbreak”. What group is it? This singer spent over $330,000 to buy a Grand Champion Steer at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo a couple of weekends ago. Who is he? This “Beat This Summer” singer is working with producer Timbaland, who isn’t known for working with country artists, on his new album “Love and War.” Who is it?

Answers:

Carrie Underwood Dierks Bentley Lady Antebellum Zac Brown Brad Paisley

– Stylz & Roman