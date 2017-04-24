Monday: Roman’s College of Country Knowledge

Interested in playing? Listen every morning at 7:40am for your chance to play or email Melissa@US99.com. This morning Roman faced Becky from Lowell, IN! Roman is now 111 & 12.

John and TJ are brothers that make up a country duo. What do they call themselves? Jason Aldean just earned his 19th #1 song. What single of his gave him this honor? This singer’s new album will feature a collab with pop star, Selena Gomez. Who is he? Darius Rucker wasn’t always solo. What was the name of the popular group he was a part of before he went solo? The remix of the Florida Georgia Line song “Cruise” features what rapper?

Answers:

Brothers Osborne Any Ol’ Barstool Thomas Rhett Hootie and the Blowfish Nelly

– Stylz & Roman