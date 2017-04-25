Brad Paisley: Love And War

If you only have 24 hours in Nashville, let me tell you, Brad Paisley knows how to make every moment be more memorable than you could ever imagine.



The night started with a tour of Brad Paisley’s Country Music Hall of Fame exhibit “Diary of a Player” (that’s only going to be up through May 15th so hurry & check it out!!)We then went into the Ford Theatre, for opening remarks and introductions, and the presentation of theIt truly, an absolutely incredible project of work. 15 songs with some POWERFUL collaborations — John Fogerty, Mick Jagger, Bill Anderson & JOHNNY CASH.The video version of the album features all of the songs, in order, sewn together to create a storyline that will, as Brad said, “will make you laugh, and I know you’ll cry.” From upbeat and catchy, to personal & reflective, the album takes the listener/viewer on an experience like country music has never seen before.1. “Heaven South”2. “Last Time for Everything”3. “One Beer Can”4. “Go to Bed Early”5. “Drive of Shame” feat. Mick Jagger6. “Contact High”7. “Love and War” feat. John Fogerty8. “Today”9. “selfie#theinternetisforever”10. “Grey Goose Chase” feat. Timbaland11. “Gold All Over the Ground” – John R. Cash12. “Dying to See Her” feat. Bill Anderson13. “Solar Power Girl” feat. Timbaland14. “The Devil Is Alive and Well”15. “Meaning Again”16. “Heaven South” (Reprise)

Brad came back to the stage following the viewing to surprise us with the announcement that we were being bussed to Tootsies to see him and John Fogerty take the stage, and play whatever we wanted to hear!!

It was pretty epic to see these two playing together in such an amazing bar…We even had a moment with all THREE legends!!We could’ve stayed there watching all night long…Honestly, couldn’t YOU just watch him play the guitar forever?!?!We had the most AMAZING time… they did too.Although we didn’t want the night to end, we eventually made it back to the hotel to take a catnap before an early wake up call — 4:30am!!!

We went back to the Country Music Hall of Fame to have one on one experiences with the men behind this album… from John Fogerty, to the CEO of Sony Music Nashville, Brad’s manager who has been with him for YEARS, Bill Simmons, to Bill Anderson, Timbaland, his producer Luke Wooten, the CEO of the amazing cancer research & treatment center Sarah Cannon, the CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame, & yes, Brad himself.

It was a 24 hours for the books, an album for the ages (seriously, check it out) and also my FIRST time in Nashville. It’s going to be near impossible to top that.