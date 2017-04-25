Four Spots Added To Our Bucket List Thanks To Country Artists’ Vacations This Year

If you follow the country community on Instagram, you know how entertaining it is to see what your favorite artists are up to everyday.
Whether they’re just drinking a nice cup of coffee from their back porches in Nashville or seeing them posting while on tour, it’s fun to travel along with them through this crazy adventure called life.
Since ‘It’s Gonna Be May’ real soon, artists’ lives will become non-stop as they begin tour and festival season, so a few have taken dream vacations early in 2017 before they hit the road.
A couple artists in particular have gone to such beautiful places, and taken us along for the ride, that we have been bitten by the world’s largest travel bug. Those artists are Kelsea Ballerini, Kip Moore, Dierks Bentley, and Brett Eldredge.
Dream Vacation #1: Australia
If you followed Kelsea Ballerini over NYE, you know that, fresh-off her Christmas engagement, she traveled to Australia to reunite with her new fiance, singer/songwriter Morgan Evans. While we were ‘enjoying’ the cold, snowy weather, the love birds explored wine country, Sydney harbor, and the beach.
Dream Australia moment:
Besides getting to hang out with your hunk husband-to-be? Climbing the Sydney Harbour Bridge at night with him!
Dream Vacation #2 & #3: Kip Moore’s adventures in Costa Rica and Iceland
Everyone had a mini-freak out when Kip Moore announced at the end of 2016 that he was taking a break from music. Cut to late-April, and we not only have new Kip music, but we also know that he’ll be coming through Chicago for the Windy City Smokeout in July.
But Kip did take time at the beginning of 2017 to step away from touring-life and cross over into adventure-life.
Kip went from sandy beaches to frozen beaches, spending time in both Costa Rica and Iceland.
Not only did Kip Moore go to Iceland, but Dierks Bentley was also there with his wife to film his breathtaking video for ‘Black.’
Dream Vacation #4: Spain
Brett Eldredge kicks off his tour with Luke Bryan next week, and before traveling the country on a tour bus, he went over to Europe and took us along for the journey via his Snapchat.
If you didn’t tune into the Snaps while he was away, check out these photos of his time in Spain.
Spain, you’re officially added to the bucket list.
Which of these locations are on your list?
Now, how do we get the money and time off to take these journeys…?!