Four Spots Added To Our Bucket List Thanks To Country Artists’ Vacations This Year

If you follow the country community on Instagram, you know how entertaining it is to see what your favorite artists are up to everyday.

Whether they’re just drinking a nice cup of coffee from their back porches in Nashville or seeing them posting while on tour, it’s fun to travel along with them through this crazy adventure called life.

Since ‘It’s Gonna Be May’ real soon, artists’ lives will become non-stop as they begin tour and festival season, so a few have taken dream vacations early in 2017 before they hit the road.

A couple artists in particular have gone to such beautiful places, and taken us along for the ride, that we have been bitten by the world’s largest travel bug. Those artists are Kelsea Ballerini, Kip Moore, Dierks Bentley, and Brett Eldredge.

Dream Vacation #1: Australia

If you followed Kelsea Ballerini over NYE, you know that, fresh-off her Christmas engagement, she traveled to Australia to reunite with her new fiance, singer/songwriter Morgan Evans. While we were ‘enjoying’ the cold, snowy weather, the love birds explored wine country, Sydney harbor, and the beach.

Newcastle. No, I didn't surf. Via the lack of coordination and bullshark presence. A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Dec 30, 2016 at 3:52pm PST

Bondi! 🐨 A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Dec 29, 2016 at 11:15am PST

happy new year. 💕✨ A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Dec 31, 2016 at 5:49am PST

Sydney harbor. With my Aussie. Ending a dream year. Starting another. Oh hey, 2017. A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Dec 31, 2016 at 5:55am PST

🍷🐨 A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Jan 2, 2017 at 8:03pm PST

When you think you stuck the landing, but life has other plans for you. A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Jan 8, 2017 at 4:18pm PST

Dream Australia moment:

Besides getting to hang out with your hunk husband-to-be? Climbing the Sydney Harbour Bridge at night with him!

in honor of my guy gearing up to host the @cmcaustralia awards, here's us being sappy on top of the Sydney harbor bridge. one of the coolest things I've ever done. #honoraryaussie #💃🏼 A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Mar 21, 2017 at 6:00am PDT

Dream Vacation #2 & #3: Kip Moore’s adventures in Costa Rica and Iceland

Everyone had a mini-freak out when Kip Moore announced at the end of 2016 that he was taking a break from music. Cut to late-April, and we not only have new Kip music, but we also know that he’ll be coming through Chicago for the Windy City Smokeout in July.

But Kip did take time at the beginning of 2017 to step away from touring-life and cross over into adventure-life.

Kip went from sandy beaches to frozen beaches, spending time in both Costa Rica and Iceland.

In honor of @thecadillac3 & @thejaren…joker ain't scared to give props where it's due. Good long board day A post shared by kipmooremusic (@kipmooremusic) on Jan 25, 2017 at 9:00pm PST

Thanks jorgelina .. Killer day @avellanassurfphotos A post shared by kipmooremusic (@kipmooremusic) on Feb 3, 2017 at 10:15am PST

@lifeinrewindfilms @omnificlife .. A post shared by kipmooremusic (@kipmooremusic) on Feb 5, 2017 at 8:28am PST

A post shared by kipmooremusic (@kipmooremusic) on Mar 7, 2017 at 4:10pm PST

Wish I could keep this one..@lifeinrewindfilms A post shared by kipmooremusic (@kipmooremusic) on Mar 8, 2017 at 3:31pm PST

Miles of moss..real life game of super Mario brothers. @lifeinrewindfilms @omnificlife A post shared by kipmooremusic (@kipmooremusic) on Mar 9, 2017 at 12:36pm PST

We almost froze to death sitting outside waiting on um but we were stoked just to catch a glimpse A post shared by kipmooremusic (@kipmooremusic) on Mar 12, 2017 at 3:53pm PDT

Not only did Kip Moore go to Iceland, but Dierks Bentley was also there with his wife to film his breathtaking video for ‘Black.’

thx @parksproject for grand canyon tshirt. a little piece of home, 4000 miles away in iceland. @Columbia1938 keeping me warm. #black video A post shared by Dierks Bentley (@dierksbentley) on Nov 18, 2016 at 6:46am PST

Dream Vacation #4: Spain

Brett Eldredge kicks off his tour with Luke Bryan next week, and before traveling the country on a tour bus, he went over to Europe and took us along for the journey via his Snapchat.

If you didn’t tune into the Snaps while he was away, check out these photos of his time in Spain.

Spain, you’re officially added to the bucket list.

This church will absolutely blow your mind…side note…what do you think that random guy is listening to? A post shared by Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) on Apr 20, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT

Me…the Bird…and Barcelona A post shared by Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) on Apr 19, 2017 at 6:31am PDT

Smile on a mountain, its good for you😊…Trust me, I'm a doctor A post shared by Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) on Apr 17, 2017 at 2:53pm PDT

Saturday night in Madrid?! Lets goooooooo! What ya doin tonight???? A post shared by Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) on Apr 22, 2017 at 1:10pm PDT

Which of these locations are on your list?

Now, how do we get the money and time off to take these journeys…?!