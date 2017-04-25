Reese Witherspoon said “there’s a possibility’ for ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2!

If you haven’t read Liane Moriarty’s book, Big Little Lies, or seen the mini-series on HBO, I highly recommend tuning in, to both.

The best-selling novel-turned-HBO-mega-hit left fans wanting more when the mini-series ended a few weeks ago.

However, the problem is that the novel doesn’t have a sequel, which disappointed fans who were hooked on the series staring Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and Shailene Woodley.

But don’t you fret because there may be a season 2 after-all!

“Yeah, Nicole [Kidman] and I just spoke about [a season 2] three days ago,” Reese told E! News. “We’re talking to Liane Moriarty, who wrote the book, about how could these characters go on, what would happen? We definitely left it open-ended so there’s a possibility there.”

Liane echoed Reese’s excitement about the possibility of a season 2.

“I have started to think about ways this could continue…The producers have asked me to see if I can come up with some ideas. I wouldn’t write a new book but perhaps a new story and then we’ll see what happens…I’m absolutely open to it because, once I started thinking, it was too much fun to see what I could do and to see these characters again. And there’s definitely places you can go.”

However, not everyone is on board for a season 2. Jean-Marc Vallée, director and executive producer of the HBO series, said, “To do a season two, I’m not for it…Let’s move on and do something else! If there’s an opportunity to reunite with Reese, Nicole and these characters of course, I’ll be a part of it, but Big Little Lies 1 is a one-time deal. Big Little Lies 2? Nah. The end is for the audience to talk about. Imagine what you want to imagine and that’s it. We won’t give you a season two because it’s so good like this. Why spoil it?”

Do you agree with Reese and Liane, or Jean-Marc?

I’m all for season 2!!