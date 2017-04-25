Tell Mom You Love Her With a Heart-Shaped Chocolate Cake From Portillo’s

Nothing says ‘I love you’ like a Heart-Shaped Chocolate Cake from Portillo’s.

The chain, known for its Chicago-style goodies, wants to make Mother’s Day sweeter this year with it’s limited time, delicious cake.

Portillo’s is once again partnering with the American Red Cross, with proceeds from each cake purchase being donated to the organization’s charitable efforts.

Cakes cost $14.99 and will be available for in-store pickup from May 12-14.

Pre-orders will be accepted started May 1 by phone (beginning 866-YUM-BEEF), online, or by visiting your nearest restaurant.

Cakes will also be available for nationwide shipping from May 1-31 online. For the price of $34.99, orders include the single-layer cake, spatula and do-it-yourself icing.

There – we just solved your problem of what to get mom on her special day!

No need to thank us!