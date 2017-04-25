Trisha Yearwood Called The Show This Morning And She Wants To Meet You Too!

Country music superstar, Food Network standout, and bestselling cookbook author Trisha Yearwood shows how delicious foods and wholesome dishes are part of the same balanced lifestyle in her new book, Trisha’s Table. Her recipes reflect an evolved approach to Southern comfort food and they showcase her passion for feeding her loved ones—and yours, too—food that tastes good and food that’s good for you.

The event is at Williams Sonoma Lincoln Park 1550 North Fremont Street Chicago, IL 60642 on Thu, Apr 27, 2017, 6:00pm

You can purchase tickets here!