Tuesday: Roman’s College of Country Knowledge

This morning Roman faced Zack from Hometown! Roman is now 112 & 12.

Canaan Smith’s new song “Like You That Way” features the line “You’re Miranda Lambert crazy, and I like you that way.” Who is Miranda Lambert’s ex-husband? Shania Twain admitted in a recent interview on The Late Late Show that she was once so nervous, she wet herself. Who hosts The Late Late Show on CBS? Harry Styles of One Direction told Rolling Stone Magazine that his short lived relationship with this one-time country singer was a learning experience. Who was he talking about? This country couple has been married over 20 years and recently released a new single “Speak to a Girl”. Who are they? 1st Carrie Underwood sang the National Anthem before a Predators game. Who sang before Game 4 vs the Blackhawks last Thursday?

Answers:

Blake Shelton James Corden Taylor Swift Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Luke Bryan

– Stylz & Roman