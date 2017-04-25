Tuesday: Roman’s College of Country Knowledge

Interested in playing? Listen every morning at 7:40am for your chance to play or email Melissa@US99.com. This morning Roman faced Zack from Hometown! Roman is now 112 & 12.
- Canaan Smith’s new song “Like You That Way” features the line “You’re Miranda Lambert crazy, and I like you that way.” Who is Miranda Lambert’s ex-husband?
- Shania Twain admitted in a recent interview on The Late Late Show that she was once so nervous, she wet herself. Who hosts The Late Late Show on CBS?
- Harry Styles of One Direction told Rolling Stone Magazine that his short lived relationship with this one-time country singer was a learning experience. Who was he talking about?
- This country couple has been married over 20 years and recently released a new single “Speak to a Girl”. Who are they?
- 1st Carrie Underwood sang the National Anthem before a Predators game. Who sang before Game 4 vs the Blackhawks last Thursday?
Answers:
- Blake Shelton
- James Corden
- Taylor Swift
- Tim McGraw and Faith Hill
- Luke Bryan
– Stylz & Roman