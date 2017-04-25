What impresses ‘The Voice’ judges & contestants? Shania Twain.

April 25, 2017 12:40 PM
The Voice

“I told myself to be cool.”

“That’s…Shania Twain!”

“My grandma is going to go crazy.”

“Shania Twain is standing right in front of me.”

Both the contestants and judges on ‘The Voice’ could not handle their excitement over Shania Twain being a guest mentor on Monday’s episode.

Shania’s return to the show marks her kickoff to Stagecoach this weekend but also pumps up fans for her upcoming album release, the first album in over 15 years!

Who’s ready to have themselves a party for 2 when that album drops?!

 

