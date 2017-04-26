Jimmy John’s $1 Dollar Subs Are Coming Back!

The only thing better than a Jimmy John’s sub is a dollar sammie!

The chain announced the return of their $1 subs and got a very warm response from Twitter customers.

The “customer appreciation promotion” will happen on May 2 between 4 and 8pm!

DOLLAR SUB DAY AT PARTICIPATING JIMMY JOHN’S LOCATIONS! MAY 2ND 4PM-8PM #REALNEWS — Jimmy John's (@jimmyjohns) April 25, 2017

The chain says you can find out which locations are participating by giving your nearest Jimmy John’s a call.

Or just head down on May 2nd and see if there’s a line out the door. That’s usually a good indication.

Guests may choose from subs 1-6 on the menu – Pepe (ham), Big John (roast beef), Totally Tuna, Turkey Tom, Vito (Italian) and The Veggie.

Limit is one per person.