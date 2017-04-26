Miranda Lambert Reveals Who Makes Her Starstruck

April 26, 2017 2:37 PM
Filed Under: faith hill, miranda lambert

Even country super megastars get starstruck!

During a recent radio interview, Miranda Lambert revealed that she gets nervous around Faith Hill!

“Every time I’m around Faith Hill, I turn into a complete idiot,” Miranda revealed. “And I don’t know why, but it’s just Faith Hill and she’s so pretty and she’s just awesome.”

We would get the same way around Faith Hill AND Miranda Lambert!

Miranda will perform at LakeShake this year. And if I get the chance to meet her, I’m sure I’ll lose my cool!

Stay tuned…!

