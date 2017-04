Back in 2004, Shania Twain called up Billy Currington and invited him to a ‘Party for Two.’

The hot single featured the two artists chatting it up on their flip phones (sigh..remember those?!), and, at the time, were probably talking on the hottest phone around!

As we prep to hear new music from Shania Twain this weekend at her Stagecoach performance, we’re looking back at her past hits, and cannot contain our excitement over Shania being BACK!