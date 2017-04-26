Starbucks Is Taking Over The Crate & Barrel Space On Michigan Ave

This @Starbucks Reserve Roastery will be an investment in Chicago & a strong addition to Michigan Ave, which brings in millions of visitors. pic.twitter.com/2rQDOGlQ1U — ChicagosMayor (@ChicagosMayor) April 26, 2017

There’s a new sheriff coming to the massive retail space 646 N. Michigan Ave.

In two years, Starbucks will take over the 4-story space that Crate & Barrel currently occupies on Michigan Ave.

The new Starbucks will serve up “specialty small-batch coffee” as well as pizza and it “will have a theatrical element,” in that it will offer tours.

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz said the new location will showcase Starbucks in a new way, especially one that will bring in younger customers.

