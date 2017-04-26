The Wonders Reunite To Sing ‘That Thing You Do!’

You…doing that thing you do…
I’m not ashamed to admit that I had the That Thing You Do! soundtrack on CASSETTE and watched the movie at least 2 times a week when I was younger.
If you haven’t seen the film, then you are probably not as excited as I am for this epic reunion that happened in Los Angeles this week.
Johnathon Schaech (Jimmy Mattingly), Ethan Embry (the unnamed bass player), and Tom Everett Scott (Shades) performed the hit song from the movie and my young heart cannot handle the happiness its experiencing right now.
I just watched this scene again and it still brings me chills.