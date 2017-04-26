The Wonders Reunite To Sing ‘That Thing You Do!’

We reunited The Wonders aka The Oneders from the movie That Thing You Do. Played the hit song from the movie. It was magical. Thank you @thetomeverettscott @johnschaech @ethanembry. #stevezahn and @tomhanks you were missed! One of the best @thegdcomedyjam we have ever done. A post shared by Josh Adam Meyers (@joshadammeyers) on Apr 26, 2017 at 12:46am PDT

You…doing that thing you do…

I’m not ashamed to admit that I had the That Thing You Do! soundtrack on CASSETTE and watched the movie at least 2 times a week when I was younger.

If you haven’t seen the film, then you are probably not as excited as I am for this epic reunion that happened in Los Angeles this week.

Johnathon Schaech (Jimmy Mattingly), Ethan Embry (the unnamed bass player), and Tom Everett Scott (Shades) performed the hit song from the movie and my young heart cannot handle the happiness its experiencing right now.

I just watched this scene again and it still brings me chills.