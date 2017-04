Country power couple, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, performed a new song together called ‘Break First.’

And let me tell you, it’s another hit!

While performing in Charleston, South Carolina, on their Soul2Soul Tour, Faith and Tim performed the new song while slowly moving towards one another, further displaying their never-ending chemistry.

#RelationshipGoals

Faith and Tim come to the Allstate Arena on August 31st and September 1st! Cannot wait to see them perform together!

#ConcertGoals