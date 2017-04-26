Wednesday: Roman’s College of Country Knowledge

Interested in playing? Listen every morning at 7:40am for your chance to play or email Melissa@US99.com. This morning Roman faced Zach from Hometown! Roman is now 113 & 12.
- Phillip, Karen, Kimberly and Jimi make up this group, which released the album “The Breaker” in February. Who are they?
- Florida Georgia Line is going on tour with Nelly, Backstreet Boys and Chris Lane! Where will they be in Chicago on August 12th?
- This singer, who is from downstate Pocahontas, Illinois and is probably best known for the song “Redneck Woman”, has a new album coming out in June. Who is she?
- We know that Brett Eldredge is from Paris, IL so naturally he’s a massive fan of which major league baseball team?
- Jennifer Wayne of Runaway June recently ended her relationship with this “I Met A Girl” singer. Who was she engaged to?
Answers:
- Little Big Town
- Wrigley Field
- Gretchen Wilson
- Chicago Cubs
- William Michael Morgan
– Stylz & Roman