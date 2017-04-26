Wednesday: Roman’s College of Country Knowledge

April 26, 2017 9:11 AM

Interested in playing? Listen every morning at 7:40am for your chance to play or email Melissa@US99.com. This morning Roman faced Zach from Hometown! Roman is now 113 & 12.

  1. Phillip, Karen, Kimberly and Jimi make up this group, which released the album “The Breaker” in February. Who are they?
  2. Florida Georgia Line is going on tour with Nelly, Backstreet Boys and Chris Lane! Where will they be in Chicago on August 12th?
  3. This singer, who is from downstate Pocahontas, Illinois and is probably best known for the song “Redneck Woman”, has a new album coming out in June. Who is she?
  4. We know that Brett Eldredge is from Paris, IL so naturally he’s a massive fan of which major league baseball team?
  5. Jennifer Wayne of Runaway June recently ended her relationship with this “I Met A Girl” singer. Who was she engaged to?

Answers:

  1. Little Big Town
  2. Wrigley Field
  3. Gretchen Wilson
  4. Chicago Cubs
  5. William Michael Morgan

– Stylz & Roman

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live