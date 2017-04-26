Wednesday: Roman’s College of Country Knowledge

Interested in playing? Listen every morning at 7:40am for your chance to play or email Melissa@US99.com. This morning Roman faced Zach from Hometown! Roman is now 113 & 12.

Phillip, Karen, Kimberly and Jimi make up this group, which released the album “The Breaker” in February. Who are they? Florida Georgia Line is going on tour with Nelly, Backstreet Boys and Chris Lane! Where will they be in Chicago on August 12th? This singer, who is from downstate Pocahontas, Illinois and is probably best known for the song “Redneck Woman”, has a new album coming out in June. Who is she? We know that Brett Eldredge is from Paris, IL so naturally he’s a massive fan of which major league baseball team? Jennifer Wayne of Runaway June recently ended her relationship with this “I Met A Girl” singer. Who was she engaged to?

Answers:

Little Big Town Wrigley Field Gretchen Wilson Chicago Cubs William Michael Morgan

– Stylz & Roman