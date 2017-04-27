105-year-old holds his 5-day-old great-grandson for the first time & cannot stop snuggling him

The best of friends, even if there’s a 105 year age gap!

Jason Zwolak went Facebook Live when he brought his 5-day-old son over to meet his great-grandfather, 105-year-old ‘Pop.’

While Pop was hesitate to hold baby Easton because he didn’t want to drop him, he quickly couldn’t stop snuggling up to his great-grandson.

The Facebook Live has now been viewed over 15 million times. It is love in the most beautiful way and will warm your heart.

The pair are now the best of buds. Pop ‘lights up’ when Easton visits, and they both enjoy hanging out together, including breakfast time.

Enjoy.