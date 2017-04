Did you know that Netflix has secret codes to unlock movies?!

This news comes at the perfect time because I finished binge-watching 13 Reasons Why and need a new distraction!

Did you know that Netflix has secret codes that unlock movies??

Here’s how it works:

1.) Sign into your Netflix account.

2.) Enter http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/XXXX into your browser

3.) Where the “XXXX” is located, enter one of the below codes

4.) Enjoy!

Learn more about the codes HERE or try them out by searching the codes below:

Action & Adventure (1365)