Faith Hill to Launch Talk Show with Kellie Pickler and Ben Aaron

By Robyn Collins

Country superstar Faith Hill will be executive producing a new lifestyle talk show scheduled to air across the country starting September 18. The show has not yet been named.

The Grammy winner is teaming up with co-founder of Happy Street Entertainment and former executive producer of The Oprah Winfrey Show, Lisa Erspamer, and president and CEO of Sandbox Entertainment, Jason Owen, in partnership with The E.W. Scripps Company.

Television personality and award-winning country music artist Kellie Pickler and Emmy Award-winning New York City journalist Ben Aaron will host the interactive show. They will cover everything from cooking, gardening, entertaining and home design to beauty and fashion.

“We will bring a little bit of southern charm and inspiration to our viewers, alongside insights from top tastemakers and experts in many areas,” said Hill. “Kellie is very much southern while Ben is everything New York – complete opposites but together their chemistry is magic and our viewers are going to love them.”