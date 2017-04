LISTEN: Lee Brice Calls Drew To Chat BBQ + His Charity Backyard Concert!

Lee Brice called Drew this afternoon to chat about the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund (an organization¬†supporting the families of military personnel lost in service to our nation, and for severely wounded military personnel and veterans) … right now, you have a chance to see him in an intimate backyard BBQ setting by entering to win at GoSeeLee.com¬†(click ) !

We also chatted about his granddaddy’s recipes for his July¬†Sunday night headliner slot at our US*99 #WindyCitySmokeOut ::: lots of laughs here >>>>>>>