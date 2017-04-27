TODAY: US*99's exclusive cooking session with Trisha Yearwood in the CBS Radio Culinary Kitchen - WATCH.

LISTEN: Lee Brice Calls Drew To Chat BBQ + His Charity Backyard Concert!

April 27, 2017 2:05 PM By Drew Walker ::: #OnTheJob
Filed Under: #BigCountry, GoSeeLee.com, Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund, Lee Brice, Windy City Smokeout

Lee Brice called Drew this afternoon to chat about the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund (an organization supporting the families of military personnel lost in service to our nation, and for severely wounded military personnel and veterans) … right now, you have a chance to see him in an intimate backyard BBQ setting by entering to win at GoSeeLee.com (click ) !

We also chatted about his granddaddy’s recipes for his July Sunday night headliner slot at our US*99 #WindyCitySmokeOut ::: lots of laughs here >>>>>>>

 

