This had to have been EPIC for everyone at The Chainsmokers concert in Cincinnati on Wednesday night.

The Chainsmokers teased a surprise coming to their next Ohio stop.

Cleveland was amazing! Cincinnati tonight and we got a big surprise! | #mdnotour A post shared by The Chainsmokers (@thechainsmokers) on Apr 26, 2017 at 7:48am PDT

The surprise? Florida Georgia Line!

The country duo teamed up with The Chainsmokers for ‘Last Day Alive,’ a song off The Chainsmokers new album, Memories…Do Not Open.

Check out video and pics of the performance…what are the chances of a EDM surprise at Wrigley Field this summer?!?