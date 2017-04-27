TBT: Trisha Yearwood’s ‘She’s In Love With The Boy’ made me fall in love with country music

US*99, and the rest of CBS Radio Chicago, cannot contain their excitement over Trisha Yearwood’s visit today.

I’m excited for Trisha’s visit for many reasons, but one of them is because Trisha’s song, ‘She’s in Love with the Boy’ is one of the first country songs I remember listening to as a young girl, and, in turn, one of the reasons why I love country music.

My sister, Natalie, was the real country fan in my household. She listened to country long before I did, but in listening to music with her, I grew to love it too.

Trisha’s 1991 #1 single is one of the first country songs I remember listening to, and falling in love with.

So thank you to both my sister, and to Trisha, for making me into the country music lover that I am today!

