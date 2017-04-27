Thursday: Roman’s College of Country Knowledge

Interested in playing? Listen every morning at 7:40am for your chance to play or email Melissa@US99.com. This morning Roman faced Joyce and Hailey from Naperville! Roman is now 114 & 12.

This ‘Make You Miss Me” singer just got hitched to the love of his life, Hannah Lee Fowler. Who is he? Which former Nashville girl dated Tom Hiddleston after the release of her 1989 album? The group Little Big Town is pretty close, but which two people from the group are married? Carrie Underwood has a son named Isaiah with her hubby, who plays for the Nashville Predators hockey team. Who is he? Florida Georgia Line is named after the two states that the country music duo are from. Which member of the group is from Florida?

Answers:

Sam Hunt Taylor Swift Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook Mike Fisher Brian Kelley

– Stylz & Roman