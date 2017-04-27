Thursday: Roman’s College of Country Knowledge

Interested in playing? Listen every morning at 7:40am for your chance to play or email Melissa@US99.com. This morning Roman faced Joyce and Hailey from Naperville! Roman is now 114 & 12.
- This ‘Make You Miss Me” singer just got hitched to the love of his life, Hannah Lee Fowler. Who is he?
- Which former Nashville girl dated Tom Hiddleston after the release of her 1989 album?
- The group Little Big Town is pretty close, but which two people from the group are married?
- Carrie Underwood has a son named Isaiah with her hubby, who plays for the Nashville Predators hockey team. Who is he?
- Florida Georgia Line is named after the two states that the country music duo are from. Which member of the group is from Florida?
Answers:
- Sam Hunt
- Taylor Swift
- Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook
- Mike Fisher
- Brian Kelley
– Stylz & Roman