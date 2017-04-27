Watch This Salsa Dancing Cop Surprise Teens With His Impressive Moves!

A police officer in San Antonio recently responded to a noise complaint, but instead of making a bust, he busted a move!

Someone called police to complain about loud music coming from a nearby gathering. When the officer responded, he discovered that the noise was coming from a children’s dance club where kids were having an innocent dance-off.

The officer, who has not been named, could have shut it down and spoiled the event for the kids. But instead, he decided to show them all how it’s done.

He asked someone to put on his song and then salsa danced. His moves drew cheers, especially when he grabbed one of the kids to dance with.

The kid’s mother said, “As a parent, especially these days, there is a lot of negativity in the world when it comes to cops, and he broke that stereotype.” The salsa cop has gone viral on social media! (ABC News)