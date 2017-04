Life just got so much better…and sweeter.

Wine Taps are a thing and they look like the exact thing that we need to purchase with our next paycheck.

And by paycheck, we mean next couple of paychecks…

Imagine coming home from a long day at work and just walking up to your wine tap. You have options, it’s chilled. It’s calling your name.

Olivia Pope definitely needs one of these in her home.

Starting to save our pennies now.

Check out more about wine taps HERE.