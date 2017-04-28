TODAY: US*99's exclusive cooking session with Trisha Yearwood in the CBS Radio Culinary Kitchen - WATCH.

Friday: Roman’s College of Country Knowledge

April 28, 2017 8:50 AM

Interested in playing? Listen every morning at 7:40am for your chance to play or email Melissa@US99.com. This morning Roman faced Tiffany from Chicago! Roman is now 115 & 12.

  1. Taylor Swift writes all of her own stuff, but she also wrote ‘Better Man’ for which country group?
  2. Cole Swindell’s song “You Should Be Here” was a song he wrote and dedicated to who?
  3. The “Song For Another Time” singers originally started out as songwriters for country artists. What does this group now call themselves?
  4. This 23-year-old “Used to love you sober” shared with fans at a concert that he asked his girlfriend to marry him! Who got engaged?
  5. He used to be the lead singer of Hootie and the Blowfish, but now this “If I Told You” singer is solo. Who is he?

Answers:

  1. Little Big Town
  2. His dad
  3. Old Dominion
  4. Kane Brown
  5. Darius Rucker

– Stylz & Roman

