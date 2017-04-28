Friday: Roman’s College of Country Knowledge

Interested in playing? Listen every morning at 7:40am for your chance to play or email Melissa@US99.com. This morning Roman faced Tiffany from Chicago! Roman is now 115 & 12.

Taylor Swift writes all of her own stuff, but she also wrote ‘Better Man’ for which country group? Cole Swindell’s song “You Should Be Here” was a song he wrote and dedicated to who? The “Song For Another Time” singers originally started out as songwriters for country artists. What does this group now call themselves? This 23-year-old “Used to love you sober” shared with fans at a concert that he asked his girlfriend to marry him! Who got engaged? He used to be the lead singer of Hootie and the Blowfish, but now this “If I Told You” singer is solo. Who is he?

Answers:

Little Big Town His dad Old Dominion Kane Brown Darius Rucker

– Stylz & Roman