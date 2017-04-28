JUST IN! ‘Roseanne’ Is Getting A Reboot!!

The Conner’s are coming back to television!!

Earlier this year, John Goodman reunited with his tv daughter, Sara Gilbert, for a spoof of their hit television show, Roseanne.

Roseanne fans (like myself) freaked out that maybe this was the beginning of a reboot of the hit television show…and our wishes are now being answered!

Deadline is reporting that there will be a 8-episode revival of the hit show with John Goodman, Roseanne Barr, and Sara Gilbert all signed on to return to their roles, and Laurie Metcalf is in talks of returning too.

While we are FREAKING out in excitement, there are a lot of questions about the reboot that we need to know:

1.) Will there be a Halloween episode?

2.) How will Dan’s character return back?

3.) Will Dan’s character come back in the Halloween episode?

4.) Can they get working on this NOW?!

For more info on the reboot, click HERE.