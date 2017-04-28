TODAY: US*99's exclusive cooking session with Trisha Yearwood in the CBS Radio Culinary Kitchen - WATCH.

RaeLynn Dazzles On Her Late Night TV Debut

April 28, 2017 1:35 PM
Filed Under: Late Night With Seth Meyers, Love Triangle, RaeLynn, WildHorse

We cannot wait until RaeLynn’s show at Joe’s Live on May 11th.

Her new album, WildHorse, jumped straight to the top of the charts after being released on March 24th.

It is one of the most impressive albums that I’ve ever listened to, full of love, heartbreak, and empowerment.

Not only is she a brillant songwriter, but she continues to prove her talents as she takes on national television. First, on The Ellen Show, and now, on her late-night debut, Late Night with Seth Meyers.

RaeLynn, cannot wait to see you so soon!

