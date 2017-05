An incredible moment

When the mic doesn’t work, the crowd takes over & belts out The Star-Spangled Banner…

…In Edmonton

🇺🇸🇨🇦 #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/pWvrlknbV6 — NHL (@NHL) April 30, 2017

What an incredible moment! It’s not every day you hear Canadians singing America’s National Anthem! But I guess you have to when your mic goes out. That’s what happened in Edmonton!