Introducing ‘Pickle Juice Soda’

May 1, 2017 3:53 PM By Kasper

Love the juice that pickles float around in? Well now there’s a soft drink JUST for you.

Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop, which has two stores near Pittsburgh and one in Miamisburg, Ohio, is selling the unique drink. You can either pick it up at one of their locations or order it online.

At the store, it’s $2.50 a bottle. Online, you can get a bottle for $9.99, which includes shipping and handling.

They also have a ton of other weird flavors! In the pic below we can see:

Bacon Soda

Buffalo Wing Soda

RANCH FREAKING DRESSING SODA?!?!

Are you brave enough to try any of these??

