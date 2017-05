When you're at the @predsnhl game and your song comes on @lukebryan 😍😝#Predswin #standwithus @pbinmusiccity A post shared by Kelly Sutton (@tvkel) on Apr 30, 2017 at 4:22pm PDT

What happens when you get on the ‘Dance Cam’ at the Nashville Predators game and it’s your own song that is playing?

You shake it.

That’s exactly what happened to Luke Bryan while attending Sunday’s Predators game in Nashville.

‘Country Girl (Shake It For Me)’ came on and the ‘Dance Cam’ showed Luke on the screen. He cheers the crowd, and then…shaked it for them.

Thank you, Dance Cam!