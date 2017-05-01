Monday: Roman’s College of Country Knowledge

Interested in playing? Listen every morning at 7:40am for your chance to play or email Melissa@US99.com. This morning Roman faced ! Roman is now 116 & 12.

This ‘Yeah Boy’ singer was co-hosting the Radio Disney Music Awards this past weekend. Who is she? Trisha Yearwood was in our Culinary Kitchen last week to cook with Drew Walker. Who is Yearwood’s significant other? Darius Rucker will appear on an episode of ‘Undercover Boss” that airs May 12th where he’ll be in disguise trying to scout new musicians. What network does “Undercover Boss” air on? This “Something I’m Good At” singer’s last album, “Illinois” had seven songs on it that went to the top of the country charts. Who is he? The Zac Brown Band will play Wrigley Field later this summer. What month is that happening?

Answers:

Kelsea Ballerini Garth Brooks CBS Brett Eldredge August (August 26, 2017)

– Stylz & Roman