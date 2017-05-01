TODAY: US*99's exclusive cooking session with Trisha Yearwood in the CBS Radio Culinary Kitchen - WATCH.

This “Pregnancy Pizza” Is Causing Women To Go Into Labor!

May 1, 2017 3:29 PM By Kasper

Are you past your due date? Do you wanted to go into labor? Well this pizza might help you speed up the process! Called the “pregnancy pizza,” Hawthorn New York’s Pizza & Bar’s Buffalo Wing pizza has caused several women to induce labor after they ate the pizza!

The pizza is made with buffalo sauce, chicken and mozzarella cheese, new moms have said that the pizza is so spicy that it causes their bodies to start going into labor!

Experts say that there is no evidence that specific foods can cause someone to go into labor, but the “pregnancy pizza’s” power could all be a mental thing as well!

SOURCE: NY POST

