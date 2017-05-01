TODAY: US*99's exclusive cooking session with Trisha Yearwood in the CBS Radio Culinary Kitchen - WATCH.

WATCH: Little Big Town sang the National Anthem before Nashville Predator’s game on Sunday

May 1, 2017 2:12 PM
Filed Under: Little Big Town, Nashville Predators, national anthem, NHL Playoffs

Little Big Town, you’re flawless.

Not that it’s MAY, we’re only ONE month away from LakeShake and seeing the country group perform..and after yesterday’s National Anthem performance…we’re THAT much more excited!

The Nashville Predators knocked the Chicago Blackhawks out of the playoffs, but they are continuing to deliver epic performers for the National Anthem at home games, so we’re (semi) okay with it.

(Right?)

During the Blackhawks’ series, they brought out Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan.

Not we get Little Big Town.

The Preds play at home again on Tuesday, so we’ll have to wait and see who they bring out to perform this time!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live